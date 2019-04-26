Home Nation

Tale of two Ambanis: Mukesh backs Congress man, Anant attends Modi rally

Mukesh Ambani recently endorsed the candidature of Congress leader Milind Deora from the Mumbai South Lok Saba constituency, where polling is slated on April 29.

Published: 26th April 2019

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Days after Mukesh Ambani endorsed Congress candidate from Mumbai South Milind Deora, the industrialist's son Anant was among the audience at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally here Friday.

Anant, who was seated in the front row among the audience at the poll rally in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, told a Marathi news channel that he was there to "listen to Modi and support the nation".

Mukesh Ambani recently endorsed the candidature of Congress leader Milind Deora from the Mumbai South Lok Saba constituency, where polling is slated on April 29.

The backing of Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited chairman, to the Congress leader comes at a time when the party has been unrelenting in attack on his industrialist- brother Anil Ambani over the Rafale deal.

In a video shared by Deora, former Union minister, on his Twitter page, Ambani says "Milind is the man for South Mumbai", while Kotak eulogises the Mumbai Congress chief for "truly representing the Mumbai connection".

Anant Ambani Mukesh Ambani PM Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Elections

