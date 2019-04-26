UP Board to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results tomorrow. Here's where you can check your scores

By Online Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the results for Class 10 on Saturday, 27 April, at 12.30 pm. The results for both the classes will be declared on the official website of UMMSP - upmsp.edu.in. The results can also be accessed and downloaded on examresults.net/up. The students must have their admit cards with them to check the results.

The students can also check their results via SMS. Around 58 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. The exams were conducted from February 7 to 28 for Class 10, and February 7 to March 2 for Class 12, respectively.

Here's how you can check the UP Board Result 2019:

Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net

Click on the ‘result’ given for details on Class 10 results.

When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.

Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.

To get your UP Board inter results 2019 on mobile, send an SMS with UP12ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

A Special Task Force was reportedly put on duty this year to curb activities of the "copying mafia".