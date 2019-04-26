Home Nation

Voters unsure who they are angry with: CVOTER-IANS tracker

In a sample of 11,964 - 24.48 per cent were found to be against central government and 23.82 did not like state government.

Published: 26th April 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Most of the voters are undecided about who they are angry with even as people appeared equally disenchanted with state and the central government, according to the latest CVOTER-IANS tracker.

When asked whom are they most angry with and given a chance who among the Prime Minister, local MP, local MLA, state government or central government they would like to change, majority of the respondents said they cannot say.

In a survey conducted on April 25, a total of 44.72 per cent said they can't say, 12.17 said Prime Minister, 10.99 per cent said Chief Minister, 6.56 per cent said sitting MLA and 5.44 per cent said sitting MP.

In a sample of 11,964 -- 24.48 per cent were found to be against central government and 23.82 did not like state government.

The percentage of unsure voters has remained more or less constant right before poll process began, during the campaign and after three rounds of polling.

Even a state-wise trend show that voters are unsure who are they angry with. The percentage of undecided voters was more than 60 per cent in small states like Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Among relatively bigger states, more than 55 per cent respondents were undecided in Gujarat, Assam and Telangana.

Disenchantment with the Prime Minister is below 10 per cent in almost all the states barring Delhi, (23.34 in a sample 314), Gujarat (19.17 in a sample of 404), Kerala (24.33 in a sample of 676) and Punjab (22.77 in a sample of 550) among others.

