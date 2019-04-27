Home Nation

After targeting me, opposition training guns at EVMs: Narendra Modi

The prime minister said the opposition had not been able to come up with an alliance in the country and the only thing that united them was attacking Modi.

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition parties on Friday, saying after targeting him, they had now trained their guns at electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He also said while the opposition showed a united face after the Karnataka Assembly polls, its leaders had now started attacking each other.

In an interview to the India Today group, Modi said he could never imagine how West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had changed over the years.

He recalled how Banerjee had pressed for deportation of illegal Bangladeshis and demanded holding the state election under President's Rule.

"But it is the same Mamata didi under whose rule killings are taking place every other day. This leaves me wondering which Mamata didi is this. This is worrisome. I could never imagine that she would change so much. I have said it publicly that my assessment of Mamataji has been proved wrong," the prime minister said.

He added that after the third phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, his opponents had turned their attention towards EVMs.

"They have now trained their guns at the EVMs as well. I am grateful to god that their abuses are now split 50-50 between the EVMs and me," Modi said.

On the issue of inflation and price rise, he said, while in 2014, it made headlines, "today, inflation is no longer being discussed".

Narendra Modi

