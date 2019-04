By PTI

SHIMLA: A bus fell into a deep gorge near the Panchpula bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, leaving at least eight passengers dead, officials said.

A rescue team led by Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police has arrived at the accident site, which is near Banikhet in Dalhousie sub-division, said Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monica Bhutunguru.

The rescue operation is on, she said, and added the death toll may rise.