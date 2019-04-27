Home Nation

Ex-IAF wing commander's wife found dead at her house in Delhi

A mobile phone, some cash and jewellery was found missing from the house.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old wife of a former IAF wing commander was found dead at her house in Dwarka, police said Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Neenu Jain, they said. According to a senior police officer, the father of the deceased called her Thursday night and asked about her health as she was not well.

He wanted to visit her but she refused, he said. On Friday morning, he again called her but she did not pick up the phone.

Thereafter, her father and brother came to see her but noticed that the gate of the house was locked from outside, police said.

They entered the house from her neighbour's side and saw Jain lying on floor unconscious, they said.

They called police and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said, adding the call was received at around 9 am.

A mobile phone, some cash and jewellery was found missing from the house, following which a case under sections 302 (murder) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation initiated, police said, adding the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

Neenu's husband is a retired Indian Air Force wing commander and currently working as a commercial pilot with IndiGo.

The couple has a son and a daughter. While the son, who works in an MNC in Noida, visits his parents on weekends, the daughter is a doctor in Goa, police said.

