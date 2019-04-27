Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amid 'Avengers' craze, Akhilesh Yadav sees BJP's 'Endgame'

The SP chief's tweet came at a time when movie buffs across the world are making a beeline for tickets to the latest 'Avengers' movie.

Published: 27th April 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: At a time when movie buffs are in a frenzy over the new "Avengers" movie, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday came up with a political version, saying the BJP's "endgame" has begun.

"Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon," Yadav tweeted attaching an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.

The SP chief's tweet came at a time when movie buffs across the world are making a beeline for tickets to the latest "Avengers" movie.

It assumes significance against the backdrop of three political parties -- the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal -- coming together in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Avengers Endgame Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp