Lok Sabha elections 2019: Vote out failed Modi government, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Thackeray also lashed out at Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to develop Nashik city after announcing earlier that he had adopted the city.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NASHIK: MNS chief Raj Thackeray Friday asked people to dislodge the Narendra Modi dispensation in the current Lok Sabha polls as the government had failed to fulfil promises it made.

Speaking at a poll rally here, Thackeray hit out at Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for asking votes in the name of armed forces' jawans.

He also showed the gathering a video clip of a woman going inside a well, in Nashik's Bardechi Wadi, to fetch water because of its level receding.

He said the governments at the state and Centre had done nothing to mitigate woes of the people due to the prevailing drought.

Thackeray lashed out at Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to develop Nashik city after announcing earlier that he had adopted the city.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader asked the Centre what had happened to its promises of Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of people and of two crore jobs.

Modi had not taken a single press conference since becoming prime minister, Thackeray said, adding that NDA government had fared far worse than previous ones.

