Lok Sabha polls: Case registered against Azam Khan for violating Model Code of Conduct

So far Khan has been mentioned in 12 cases of alleged violations in Uttar Pradesh. 

Published: 27th April 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan (File photo | PTI)

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct at a rally in Rampur's Shahabad.

"Comments made by Azam Khan on 25 April were found to be in violation of MCC & a case was registered against him & 2 others," Saloni Agarwal, Commanding Officer of Milak told ANI. "A case has been registered against three persons including Azam Khan, Programme co-ordinator Jai Prakash Sagar and programme speaker Radhe Shyam Rahi," she added.

In his speech on April 25, Khan had allegedly referred to Kargil war and raised religious slogans. Khan had allegedly said, "During Kargil war, Indian soldiers comprising both Hindus and Muslims defeated Pakistanis. The Indian soldiers shouted 'Naara-e- Takbeer Allahu Akbar' slogan to fool the Pakistanis, who mistook them for their own soldiers and came out of their cover. After this Indian soldiers easily defeated them."

So far Khan has been mentioned in 12 cases of alleged violations in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier he kicked up a storm by making sexist comments against his opposition and BJP candidate Jaya Prada. He said, "You got represented by her (Jaya Prada) for 10 years. People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underw***r." 

Azam Khan contested in Rampur against BJP's Jaya Prada. Polling for this constituency was held on April 18.

(With ANI inputs)

