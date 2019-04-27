Man accused of killing wife and stabbing daughter arrested in Thane

By PTI

THANE: A 52-year-old man who had fled after allegedly killing his wife and attacking his soon-to-be-married daughter was arrested Saturday, police said.

Mohan Mahajan, the accused, was nabbed from Vasargaon in Thane district, a police official said.

Mahajan, who drove an auto-rickshaw, often fought with his wife and was living separately for the last two years, police said.

The family lived in Thankar pada locality of Kalyan in the district.

On the night of April 25, he visited his family and picked a quarrel during which he allegedly stabbed his wife Manisha(45) with a knife.

When the couple's daughter Gauravi (24) tried to intervene, Mahajan allegedly stabbed her too.

While Manisha died on the way to the hospital, Gauravi, who was to get married on May 8, is battling for life at a hospital, police said.

Police registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against Mahajan and arrested him Saturday from Vasargaon where he was hiding. Further probe is on.