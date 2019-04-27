Home Nation

Man accused of killing wife and stabbing daughter arrested in Thane

When the couple's daughter Gauravi (24) tried to intervene, Mahajan allegedly stabbed her too.

Published: 27th April 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

THANE: A 52-year-old man who had fled after allegedly killing his wife and attacking his soon-to-be-married daughter was arrested Saturday, police said.

Mohan Mahajan, the accused, was nabbed from Vasargaon in Thane district, a police official said.

Mahajan, who drove an auto-rickshaw, often fought with his wife and was living separately for the last two years, police said.

The family lived in Thankar pada locality of Kalyan in the district.

On the night of April 25, he visited his family and picked a quarrel during which he allegedly stabbed his wife Manisha(45) with a knife.

When the couple's daughter Gauravi (24) tried to intervene, Mahajan allegedly stabbed her too.

While Manisha died on the way to the hospital, Gauravi, who was to get married on May 8, is battling for life at a hospital, police said.

Police registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against Mahajan and arrested him Saturday from Vasargaon where he was hiding. Further probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Wife Killed Daughter Stabbed Thane

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp