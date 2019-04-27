National Herald case: Court adjourns hearing to July 5 due to ongoing general elections

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Rouse Avenue court on Saturday deferred the hearing in the National Herald case to July 5 after complainant Subramanian Swamy and counsel for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other accused sought an adjournment.

The matter was listed today before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal for the cross-examination of BJP leader Swamy by the defence counsel.

A lawyer appearing in the case later told reporters outside the court that the adjournment was sought because of the ongoing general elections.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's lawyer RS Cheema had put 18 questions to Swamy on February 4 in the partly held cross-examination in the court of the ACMM. The ACMM's court was recently shifted from Patiala House to the newly constructed Rouse Avenue court complex.

Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the two Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

He had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.