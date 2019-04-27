Nothing for central government employees in BJP manifesto: Ajay Maken

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken Saturday alleged the BJP has not mentioned anything for central government employees in its manifesto, clearly indicating its "apathy" towards them.

According to a statement stated, Maken, who is contesting the parliamentary election from New Delhi, said government employees would teach the BJP a lesson and vote it's out.

Rejecting the charge, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said several steps have been taken by the BJP government for every section of society, including government employees, and Maken should rather tell the people what the UPA dispensation had done for them.

According to the Congress statement, Maken, during his tenure as MP, had met then prime minister Manmohan Singh to demand the appointment of the 7th Pay Commission and it was acceded to.

"The central government employees did not even have to protest for their demand of instituting the 7th Pay commission.

"Delhi chapter of All India Professional Congress (AIPC) would campaign among the government employees and remind them how Congress has continuously worked hard for the welfare of government employees," the statement quoted Maken as saying.