Odisha can develop if BJD government is thrown out: Amit Shah

By PTI

MORADA (Odisha): BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said that Odisha can develop only if the "corrupt and inefficient" BJD government is thrown out.

Addressing a rally here in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said people across the country have resolved that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again.

"I have already addressed election meetings in 261 Lok Sabha constituencies. From east to west and north to south, I could hear people chant Modi, Modi. "It is clear that the whole country has resolved to make Modi the prime minister once again," the BJP chief claimed.

Claiming that the rising popularity of BJP is giving sleepless nights to BJD, Shah said people of Odisha must vote BJP to power both at the Centre and in the state for speedy development.

Shah also hit out at previous Congress-led UPA Government accusing it of having failed to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being held together in the state. The fourth phase is scheduled to be held on April 29.