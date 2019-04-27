Opposition leaders in race to support Pakistan, says PM Modi

By PTI

JABALPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said opposition leaders are in a race to support Pakistan on the issue of military operations against terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Addressing an election rally here, he said after completion of voting in more than 300 Lok Sabha seats, his opponents have accepted that there is a (Modi) "wave" and have bowed before it.

Modi told the gathering that their votes in favour of the BJP in 2014 made India strong and forced the world to look at the country with a different perspective.

"Your one vote has made the country strong and changed the outlook of the world towards India in the last five years," Modi said.

The PM said the opposition has always stood against India's stance on key issues with other countries.

"They always stood in opposition to the country's stand. Opposition leaders are in a race to support Pakistan on the issue of surgical strike, air strike or Doklam dispute (with China in 2017)," he said.

Speaking on the issue of terrorism, Modi said military operations against terror camps launched under his watch were just "trailer".

"India is changing now. We have killed them (terrorists) by entering into their den. And whatever we have done is just a trailer, a sample. We have to wipe out terrorism from its roots," the prime minister said.

Modi said after the end of three phases of Lok Sabha polls, covering 303 seats, it is clear which way people have voted.

"The mandate for 300 seats is in. Those who were saying there was no wave, have now realised (that public opinion in favour of the BJP) and have now bowed before it," the prime minister said.

"The people who were competing in hurling abuses at Modi some time ago have been defeated and silenced with the wave of development sweeping the country," he added.

"This silence means `Phir Ek Baar' and people shouted 'Modi Sarkar' (the BJP's tag line for the 2019 elections)," Modi said, repeating the slogan two more times.

"A sea of people undeterred by the scorching heat have gathered here. This shows they have joined hands for a building a new India," he said, pointing to the large crowd gathered at the rally.

Justifying the 2016 demonetisation, Modi said it unearthed "huge" black money.

"They ran a smear campaign against me and did not miss a chance to misguide people. Remember our exercise against black money and corruption unearthed ill-gotten money hidden under pillows and beneath the walls," he said.

Modi admitted the note-ban exercise had caused inconvenience to people.

"I had told publicly that my decision (note ban) was not an easy one and will cause inconvenience. The entire nation stood by my side except a handful of people," he said.

"It caused such a pain to the Congress that its tears haven't dried yet," Modi said.

Modi said his government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in larger public interest and to boost the nations tax collection.

"The Congress mentioned about implementing the GST regime three times its manifesto but couldn't do so as it lacked (political) will," he added.

The rally was organised in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Jabalpur Rakesh Singh, who is the sitting MP from the seat.

Singh is also Madhya Pradesh BJP president.

Madhya Pradesh, which has 29 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in four phases starting from April 29.