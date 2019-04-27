Security forces turn up the heat on Maoists with change of strategy

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In the insurgency-ridden district of Dantewada in south Chhattisgarh, a change of strategy appears to be paying off for the security forces in their operations against the Maoists.

Wearing the typical village attire and carrying jute bags overflowing with vegetables, hinting that they were returning from the market, a group of men boarded a pick-up vehicle -- a mode of transport common in the interior areas -- last week.

They were not villagers but specially trained District Reserve Guards (DRG) carrying weapons concealed in the bags. The DRG includes local tribal recruits or surrendered local militia now part of the forces fighting the over three-decade war against left-wing extremism in the conflict-ridden Bastar zone.

The DRG unit under the direction of district police chief Abhishek Pallava embarked upon the changed strategy to take on the rebels in their stronghold.

Based on a tip-off that the Naxals had organised a meeting in a remote village to collect levies from tendu-patta collectors and others, a small unit of around 18-20 DRG men left on the operation.

“Our DRG men travelled in the pickup and arrived near the place where the meeting was called by Maoist leaders. The troopers were barely a few hundred metres away from the meeting spot when the exchange of fire took place,” Dantewada district police chief Abhishek Pallava said.

One senior Naxal leader carrying an award of Rs 5 lakh was killed in a gunfight and two others arrested. "The success of the strategy bodes well for future operations," added Pallava.

The DRG unit is similar to the small action teams of the Naxals who strike and vanish from the scene. Being locals, the DRG is well acquainted with the regional terrain.

“The Maoists usually manage to flee when challenged by forces in uniform moving in bigger teams. So we decided to take on the guerrilla like a guerrilla — as a small action team”, the SP said.

Pallava said the new approach can work effectively in places where the presence of the red brigade is not believed to be high, the intelligence inputs are flawless and the area populated with villagers.

“Another advantage is that since the team is working undercover, informers who meet them will not draw attention. The action by the small unit is swift. There is no pressure felt by the villagers as the forces in non-military uniform blend with the locals,” Pallava added.