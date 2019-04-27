Home Nation

Security forces turn up the heat on Maoists with change of strategy

The District Reserve Guards unit under the direction of district police chief Abhishek Pallava is going undercover in small teams to take on the rebels in their stronghold.

Published: 27th April 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In the insurgency-ridden district of Dantewada in south Chhattisgarh, a change of strategy appears to be paying off for the security forces in their operations against the Maoists.

Wearing the typical village attire and carrying jute bags overflowing with vegetables, hinting that they were returning from the market, a group of men boarded a pick-up vehicle -- a mode of transport common in the interior areas -- last week.

They were not villagers but specially trained District Reserve Guards (DRG) carrying weapons concealed in the bags. The DRG includes local tribal recruits or surrendered local militia now part of the forces fighting the over three-decade war against left-wing extremism in the conflict-ridden Bastar zone. 

The DRG unit under the direction of district police chief Abhishek Pallava embarked upon the changed strategy to take on the rebels in their stronghold.

Based on a tip-off that the Naxals had organised a meeting in a remote village to collect levies from tendu-patta collectors and others, a small unit of around 18-20 DRG men left on the operation.

“Our DRG men travelled in the pickup and arrived near the place where the meeting was called by Maoist leaders. The troopers were barely a few hundred metres away from the meeting spot when the exchange of fire took place,” Dantewada district police chief Abhishek Pallava said.

One senior Naxal leader carrying an award of Rs 5 lakh was killed in a gunfight and two others arrested. "The success of the strategy bodes well for future operations," added Pallava.

The DRG unit is similar to the small action teams of the Naxals who strike and vanish from the scene. Being locals, the DRG is well acquainted with the regional terrain.

“The Maoists usually manage to flee when challenged by forces in uniform moving in bigger teams. So we decided to take on the guerrilla like a guerrilla — as a small action team”, the SP said.

Pallava said the new approach can work effectively in places where the presence of the red brigade is not believed to be high, the intelligence inputs are flawless and the area populated with villagers.

“Another advantage is that since the team is working undercover, informers who meet them will not draw attention. The action by the small unit is swift. There is no pressure felt by the villagers as the forces in non-military uniform blend with the locals,” Pallava added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dantewada Chhattisgarh Maoists DRG Naxals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp