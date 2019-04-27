Home Nation

Self-styled healer-cum-politician arrested in Assam for raping minor

The Assam Police will file a petition before the court for a DNA profiling of an arrested self-styled healer-cum-politician, who allegedly raped a minor girl.

Published: 27th April 2019

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

The alleged crime was committed 10 months ago, but it came to light after the victim, a 16-year-old domestic help, gave birth to a baby in a Guwahati hospital.

Ghanashyam Das aka “Babaji” had gone into hiding but the police managed to nab him. He is a Member of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) in Bodoland Territorial Council.  

Das had won from Dihira in Baksa district on the ticket of Ana Bodo Surakshya Samitee, a non-Bodo organisation.

The 62-year-old accused was on Friday produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) district, which sent him to 14- day judicial custody.

“We will soon file a prayer before the court for his DNA profiling. It will be carried out at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Guwahati,” ACP, Pallav Tamuli said, adding the police would examine some witnesses.

