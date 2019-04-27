Home Nation

'Tipsy' 60-year-old man sends police in four states on wild goose chase over hoax bomb threat

The man, Sundar Murthy in his 60s, was arrested Saturday for allegedly raising the false alarm, police said.

Published: 27th April 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

telephone

For representational purposes only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: A 'tippler' sent police of at least four southern states, including Karnataka, into tizzy by making a hoax call threatening bomb blast, officials said.

The man, Sundar Murthy in his 60s, was arrested Saturday for allegedly raising the false alarm, police said.

He called the police control room in Bengaluru on Friday night and said 19 terrorists were holed up in a town in Tamil Nadu and were set to bomb cities, trains and buses in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Following the call, police swung into action. The city police managed to trace the person, who made the call, to Avalahalli near here.

Interrogation revealed that he made the call allegedly in an inebriated state. "During interrogation, he told us that he gets possessed by some divine souls who make prophecies in his vision and his call was based on one such vision," said Additional Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar.

The fact is he is a drunkard, said the police official. Murthy told police that he was an ex-serviceman, who is now driving a tipper-lorry. His two sons are serving in the army while he was staying with his third son at Avalahalli.

A threat call to bomb the Pamban sea bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram was also received on Friday, prompting police to carry out extensive searches.

Recently, Bengaluru Police commissioner T Suneel Kumarhad convened a meeting with heads of various temples and religious places and managers of commercial establishments to take extra precautions and alert police on finding something suspicious.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hoax call Bomb threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp