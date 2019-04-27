Home Nation

Two policemen killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

RAIPUR: Two policemen were killed and a villager was injured Saturday evening when Naxals opened fire on them in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place near Tongguda camp of the security forces under Pamed police station area, Deputy Inspector General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Constable Arvind Minj and assistant constable Sukku Hapka, belonging to District Police Force, along with a villager were returning to Tongguda from Tippapuram, around 500 km from the capital Raipur, on a motorcycle, he said.

A 'Small Action Team' of Naxals (typically comprising 4-5 cadres) opened fire on them, leaving Minj and Hapka dead on the spot and the villager injured, he said.

A team of security forces rushed to the spot and evacuated the bodies, he said.

Locals took the villager, who was hit by a bullet in the chest, to Cherla in neighbouring Telangana for treatment, he said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to track down the attackers, the DIG added.

