Unauthorised constructions will not be spared: Srinagar mayor

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu Saturday said all unauthorised constructions will be either sealed or brought down in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have started scrutiny of constructions in Srinagar city, including commercial, institutional and residential properties. I have identified around 50 structures in phase one which are completely unauthorised or have major deviations. I have given orders that every unauthorised or illegal construction in Srinagar city be sealed immediately," the mayor told reporters here.

He said illegal structures, irrespective of political patronage, will be sealed. "The field-level staff will be held accountable in their respective areas. We can procure equipment from outside to bring down multi-storey structures. Encroachments will also not be spared," he said.