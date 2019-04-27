Home Nation

Unauthorised constructions will not be spared: Srinagar mayor

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu said illegal structures, irrespective of political patronage, will be sealed.

Published: 27th April 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu Saturday said all unauthorised constructions will be either sealed or brought down in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have started scrutiny of constructions in Srinagar city, including commercial, institutional and residential properties. I have identified around 50 structures in phase one which are completely unauthorised or have major deviations. I have given orders that every unauthorised or illegal construction in Srinagar city be sealed immediately," the mayor told reporters here.

He said illegal structures, irrespective of political patronage, will be sealed. "The field-level staff will be held accountable in their respective areas. We can procure equipment from outside to bring down multi-storey structures. Encroachments will also not be spared," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Junaid Mattu Unauthorised constructions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp