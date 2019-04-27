Home Nation

WATCH VIDEO | Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi give us major sibling goals

The Congress leaders and siblings hug each other in the video, make brief comments and then board different helicopters to head for separate places for campaigning.

Published: 27th April 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka_and_Rahul_Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party's general secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public meeting in Rae Bareli on 27 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video showing him and his sister and party General Secretary Rahul Gandhi sharing some light moments in the midst of intense electioneering.

In the video, the two meet at Kanpur airport while traversing Uttar Pradesh for campaigning, hug each other, make brief comments and then board different helicopters to head for separate places for campaigning.

"Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter like that (gesturing towards a waiting chopper), squeezed up, and my sister is doing short flights and is going in a big helicopter (laughs) but I love her," Rahul Gandhi is heard saying, with Priyanka Gandhi besides him.

A smiling Priyanka Gandhi is heard responding: "That's not true. I have also gone on long flights."

Rahul Gandhi, in a white kurta-pyjama, and Priyanka Gandhi, sporting a light-coloured salwar suit, then pose for the camera along with their respective pilots, hug each other and say 'bye' to each other before boarding their respective helicopters.

"Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur airport. We are headed to different meetings in Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

He later addressed rallies in Unchahar in Rae Bareli and in Amethi, the strongholds of the Gandhis while Priyanka Gandhi did a road show in support of Congress nominee in Unnao, Annu Tandon.

