Home Nation

After Shatrughan Sinha, NCP leader Majeed Memon now lauds Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Sinha courted controversy for saying that "from Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all are part of Congress Parivar."

Published: 28th April 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon

Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Sunday lauded Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his contribution in the freedom struggle and said that BJP president Amit Shah dubbed Sinha, "anti-national" as Jinnah was a Muslim.

On being asked to respond on Sinha's statement "from Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all part of Congress parivar", Memon told ANI, "Amit Shah should note that till yesterday he (Shatrughan Sinha) was with them, if he said something anti-national then it is their teaching."

He added, "He (Jinnah) made a big contribution to the freedom struggle, just because he was a Muslim you are offended and are calling Shatrughan Sinha anti-national."

The actor-turned-politician courted controversy for saying that "from Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all are part of Congress Parivar."

Sinha during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara had lauded Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru, saying they all had a role to play in India's independence.

However, Sinha, who recently left BJP and joined Congress issued clarification over his statement saying that the remark was a "slip of tongue" from his side.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha yesterday said that he wanted to take Maulana Azad's name but instead, uttered the name of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he had claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Majeed Memon Shatrughan Sinha Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp