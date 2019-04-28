Bengal government blocked my poll campaign, says Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

By IANS

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal put up obstacles in his election campaign in the state.

"The Trinamool Congress government violated the Election Commission's guidelines by not allowing me to hold a roadshow in Bishnupur (in Bankura district of West Bengal). The state administration also created problems (for me) to campaign there," Biplab Deb told the media after returning here from Kolkata.

Biplab Deb, who is also the Tripura Pradesh President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addressed several election rallies in West Bengal during his five-day long stay there. He claimed that the BJP would win in most parliamentary seats in West Bengal this time.

ALSO READ: With curb on illegal mining, out-of-job miners in West Bengal mull NOTA

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats out of which two are currently held by the saffron party.

"The people of West Bengal are fed-up with the 'syndicate-raj', 'cadre-raj' and the dynastic politics of the Trinamool Congress," the Chief Minister said.

Commenting on the opposition CPI-M and Congress' threat to move the Supreme Court if the Election Commission didn't hold re-election in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, Biplab Deb said: "The court cannot help the candidate of a political party win if he doesn't have people's support."

ALSO READ: TMC denies charges of political match-fixing with BJP

Meanwhile, Niti Deb, the Chief Minister's wife who accompanied him, told the media that she was shocked and stunned at some bogus social media posts about their marital life.

The Tripura Police had on Friday registered a case against Anupam Paul, a social media user, for allegedly spreading fake information about a "divorce suit" filed against Biplab Deb by his wife Niti Deb in a Delhi court.

Another FIR was lodged against a police constable in Dharmanagar police station in northern Tripura on Saturday on the same issue.

The Chief Minister had earlier said in a statement that "such social media propaganda was a deep-rooted conspiracy with malafide intention".