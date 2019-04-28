Home Nation

Bihar's 'Osama bin Laden' missing from election arena

Meraj Khalid Noor complains that since most people address him as 'Osama bin Laden', few remember his real name.

Published: 28th April 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Politician Meraj Khalid Noor

Politician Meraj Khalid Noor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Meraj Khalid Noor, popularly known as Bihar's 'Osama bin Laden' due to his uncanny resemblance to the late Al Qaeda leader, is missing from the election scene in Bihar.

With a third of seven-phase Lok Sabha polls over in Bihar, Noor is said to be busy managing his business. One thing is certain: Bihar's Osama bin Laden is no more in demand. No political party has invited him to any election rally.

Noor complains that since most people address him as 'Osama bin Laden', few remember his real name.

Political pundits say that with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly raking up Pakistan and terrorism in their speeches, Noor is not in demand any more.

Noor, who heads the Awami Insaf Morcha (AIM), was in the news in 2014 when he pledged to contest that Lok Sabha election against then BJP's then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi from Varanasi. But his nomination papers were rejected.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Patna-based Noor was once the darling of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Noor, who campaigned in the 2004 Lok Sabha battle for Paswan and for Lalu Prasad in the 2005 Assembly elections, says that politicians "used him " to attract Muslim votes and then dumped him.

According to Salam Iraqi, who knew him for the last two decades, Noor plunged into politics in 2004 when he sought ticket from Paswan's LJP. His plea was turned down.

Noor switched over to the RJD in September 2005 and campaigned for Lalu Prasad.

He was so much in demand that Paswan and Lalu Prasad would invariably find a seat for him on their campaign helicopters, even if it meant dropping a senior party leader.

Noor is the grandson of Kazi Muzahidul Islam, a former President of the Muslim Personal Law Board. His father, Noor Ahmad, was a close associate of veteran socialist leader George Fernandes.

Such was Noor's image that the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan accused Lalu Prasad and Paswan in 2005 of glorifying "the most wanted terrorist in the world" by asking Noor to campaign for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osama bin Laden Bihar Osama bin Laden Bihar Meraj Khalid Noor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp