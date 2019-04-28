Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Burger stall owner contests as Independent candidate from Ludhiana 

Owner of burger joint, 'Mr. Singh Food King', Ravinder said he is contesting polls to free his city from education and health mafia.

Published: 28th April 2019

By ANI

LUDHIANA (Punjab): A burger-stall owner Ravinder Pal Singh is contesting Lok Sabha Elections as an Independent candidate from Ludhiana.

Owner of burger joint, 'Mr. Singh Food King', Ravinder told ANI, "I am contesting polls because I want to free make my city from education and health mafia."

"If I win in the polls, I will build hospital and schools in my city," he added.

Ravinder Pal Singh (Photo | Twitter / ANI)

On being asked how he affords campaigning, Singh said "I am not able to print posters and banners, but the poor people will vote for me. I campaign on my scooter and use the money that I earn from my burger joint while campaigning in the polls ."

Criticising Simarjeet Singh Bains who will contest as Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) candidate from Ludhiana, Singh said, "Bains has done nothing for the city despite he was MLA from Atam Nagar...He has not taken any stand against corruption."

"I am not associated with any political party and I will appreciate as well as criticise, the steps taken by major political leaders, irrespective of any biases," he added.

Thirteen Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab will vote on May 19 in the last phase of the election. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

