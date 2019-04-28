Home Nation

Do not compare me with 'great' Sadhvi Pragya: Uma Bharti

Asked if Thakur will take her place in Madhya Pradesh politics, Uma Bharti told media here, "She is a great saint, don't compare me with her, I am just an ordinary and foolish creature."

Published: 28th April 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Uma Bharti

Union minister Uma Bharti | Shekhar Yadav

By ANI

KATNI: Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday urged people to not compare her with Bhopal BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and called herself "an ordinary and foolish creature".

Asked if Thakur will take her place in Madhya Pradesh politics, Uma Bharti told media here, "She is a great saint, don't compare me with her, I am just an ordinary and foolish creature."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

BJP has fielded Thakur against Congress' Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal seat.

Voting in Bhopal will take place on May 12. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uma Bharti Sadhvi Pragya Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Madhya Pradesh polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp