Home Nation

Five unpublished works of Satyajit Ray to be unveiled from 2020

The titles mainly comprise unpublished essays and illustrations, a senior official of a publishing house said.

Published: 28th April 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Satyajit Ray talking to Shyam Benegal. (Express Archives)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fans and followers of Satyajit Ray are an excited lot, as five unpublished works of the film maestro and author are set to see the light of day from 2020 onwards.

The titles mainly comprise unpublished essays and illustrations, a senior official of a publishing house said.

"Translations of Ray's 'Tarini Khuro' and many of his illustrated works, which remain unseen till date, are also among them," he said.

'Tarini Khuro' is a fictional character by Ray. The works will be published by Penguin Random House India under the aegis of The Penguin Ray Library.

"The Penguin Ray Library will give his works a unique look. The new titles will be presented in a special layout with quintessential aesthetics inspired by Ray's sensibilities," the official said.

As an author, Ray had created immensely popular characters in the detective sleuth 'Feluda' and scientist 'Professor Shonku'.

Ray, the recipient of 32 national film awards and several other international honours -- including an Honorary Oscar in 1992 -- also penned numerous short stories and novels.

"I really can't wait for 2020 now. Ray's 'Pather Panchali' actually inspired me to read the original novel written by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay.

"Most of his film adaptations encouraged people to revisit their literary sources, instead of the other way around. That was something really unique about him," said Nairwita Bandyopadhyay, a professor and an avid reader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satyajit Ray Film maestro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp