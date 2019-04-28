Home Nation

Gag orders put on quarrelling BJP MLAs in Uttarakhand

Ajay Bhatt said all controversial statements by the two MLAs would also be videographed in order to maintain transparency in future action.

By IANS

DEHRADUN: A three-member disciplinary committee of the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued gag orders to two party MLAs who are at loggerheads for the last one month.

BJP MLA from Khanpur, Kuwar Pranav Singh Champion, and Jhabrera MLA Desraj Karnwal have been virtually washing their dirty linen in public despite the issuance of notices of disciplinary action against them by the party high command.

As both MLAs continue to hurl abuses against each other, a three-member committee headed by party MLA Khajan Das was set up two days ago to take appropriate action in the matter.

Confirming the development, state BJP President Ajay Bhatt on Sunday said the two MLAs have been asked in clear terms to remain quiet and refrain from making any statements to the media till the committee completes its report.

"We have asked the committee to compete its report quickly," said Bhatt.

He said all controversial statements by the two MLAs would also be videographed in order to maintain transparency in future action.

Champion, who claims to be a wrestler, had described Karnwal as being timid and unable face a wrestling bout against him in the ring. Champion even challenged Karnwal to a wrestling bout at Roorkee earlier this month. Karnwal, however, did not turn up for the match following which Champion declared himself the winner.

"He (Karnwal) cannot even withstand my slap," Champion proclaimed.

Karnwal, on the other hand, alleged that Champion is mentally disturbed and should be sent to a mental asylum. He also claimed that all the degrees held by Champion are fake.

To prevent further embarrassment for the party on account of the bickering legislators, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat last week summoned the two MLAs to his residence and asked the duo not to make any derogatory statements against each other.

Both MLAs, however, have continued to hurl abuses against each other even after the Chief Minister's intervention.

