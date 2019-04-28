Home Nation

Goa tourist murder: Teams sent to Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh

Published: 28th April 2019

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa Police has sent teams of officials to Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh to track down suspects linked to the murder of a woman tourist in a resort in the coastal state, an official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old woman, who hails from Una in Himachal Pradesh, was found with stab marks on her neck when maintenance staff of the resort - located in Arpora village, North Goa, nearly 20 km from Panaji - opened the room for cleaning.

"We have sent teams to different places including Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh to track down the suspects," a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Police have identified her companion, who is currently missing, as Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Chandigarh, who was seen on a CCTV camera exiting the resort on Saturday morning with four unknown persons.

Police sources said the victim was wearing North Indian bridal ornaments when she checked into the resort with her companion Singh on April 20.

The body has been sent to the Goa Medical College for post mortem.

"We are investigating the case," police inspector in-charge of the Anjuna Police Station Navlesh Dessai said, adding a case of murder has been registered.

