Inmate dies in Kota hospital; family stages protest against police

By PTI

KOTA: A 55-year-old convict died at a hospital here due multiple organ failure, police said Saturday.

Family members of the deceased, Mohammad Ramzan, carried out a protest as they accused the police of beating and thrashing him.

According to the police, Ramzan, an inmate of the Kota central jail who was serving a sentence for murder, died at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) on Friday night after prolonged illness.

Ramzan, a resident of Mangrol town of Rajasthan's Baran district, suffered from a severe kidney problem and was admitted to the NMCH on March 23 and again on April 25.

He was admitted to SMS hospital in Jaipur from April 21-25, said Kota central jail superintendent Suman Maliwal.

The doctors at the SMS hospital said both of Ramzan's kidneys had failed and he was under medical observation at the NMCH, Maliwal said.

"Not even once during this period when his health deteriorated did he stay in the jail," the jail superintendent said.

A medical board carried out a post-mortem on Saturday afternoon under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.

A judicial investigation is underway to probe into the inmate's death, Maliwal said.

Ramzan's family refused to take his body initially, but relented in evening, she added.