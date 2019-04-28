Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir cops arrest militants who attacked police post in Srinagar

Police sources identified the two as Junaid Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad, both belonging to Wathoora village in Badgam district.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested two militants blamed for attacking a police post in Srinagar city on Friday.

"Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from them," a police officer said. One policeman was injured in the attack on the Chanapora police post.

