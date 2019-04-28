Kanpur a battle of prestige; Unnao set for triangular contest with edge to Congress

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

KANPUR/UNNAO: Kanpur, the Manchester of East, as it used to be known for being the largest hub of leather products and 12,000 other small, medium and large industries, locking exports worth thousands of crore and contributing handsomely to country’s reserves, could not soar to the heights of growth and development it deserved.

On one hand, the business community of Kanpur is confronted with issues like closure of industries, especially the tanneries, on the other, denizens have their own expectations. “We don’t want loans, we expect better facilities to promote trade and industry so that Kanpur can regain its lost glory,” says Hemant Gupta, a trader dealing in textiles, with lines of concern appearing on his forehead.

Kanpur will go to vote in the fourth phase on April 29. With an equally glorious historical past, Kanpur has given revolutionists like Nana Saheb Peshwa and Tatya Tope. Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi through his contributions carved a niche for Kanpur in the contemporary struggle for freedom. Kanpur may not be a VIP seat but the fact that it has seen the stalwarts like Dr Murli Manohar Joshi of BJP and Congress’s Shree Prakash Jaiswal in the fray in 2014, makes it special. Joshi had won the seat defeating Jaiswal with over two lakh votes in 2014.

What is the pulse of Kanpur voters?

The question gives out a mixed bag of reactions laced with ambiguity. While respondents are reluctant to name the candidates of their choice, many extend their vociferous support to the national issues, especially, the way Modi government handled the issue of terrorism post-Pulwama.

“The national issues and security is of utmost importance and should be a priority for all political parties. If we are secure and at peace, then we will be able get solution to all our problems,” says GC Shukla, 75, a retired bank manager, voicing his support for Modi factor.

On proceeding further and reaching Birhana Road, Ram Kishore Agarwal, a jeweller, too feels that national security is a prime issue. “If country’s borders are secured then only bazaar- karobaar (markets and trade) will survive,” he reasons.

However, Ram Kishore is interrupted by Ramesh Dixit, 48, a teacher present in his shop. He believes that all political parties come with slogans and promises but after winning they fill their own pockets leaving the common man to fend for himself.

At a food joint at Badshahi Road, Dinesh Awasthi fails to control his agony over joblessness. “They claim they have given crores of jobs. Where are the jobs? If so people like me would have had something to do after completing education instead of becoming part of this discussion here ,” he frowns with dejection.

The common refrain that emerges after discussions at different tea stalls and market places is the need of a strong action against corruption which is still plaguing the country.

While BJP has replaced Joshi with Yogi minister Satyadev Pachauri, a Brahmin, Congress has reposed faith in Jaiswal, who comes from traders’ community and has represented Kanpur thrice since 1999 till 2009. In fact, Jaiswal had defeated Pachauri by a little over 5,000 votes in 2004. At the same time, Ram Kumar of SP-BSP alliance is drawing his roadmap around cast

arithmetic of Dalit-Muslim-Yadav. Atul Seth, the vice-president of Provincial Industrial Association, UP, a die hard Congress supporter does see a chance for Jaiswal’s win but condemns Congressmen for not looking beyond the dynastic politics.

However, Congress’ sitting MLA from Kanpur Cantt, Sohil Akhtar Ansari believes that Priyanka Gandhi’s entry has tilted the election in Congress’s favour in Kanpur. “Log is chunav ke baad yeh sonchenge ki akhir Congress ko ho kya gaya (After this election, people will wonder how Congress has performed so well)” he says. While Pachauri is banking upon 23 % upper caste and support from backwards and non-jatav dalits, Jaiswal has also clout in the same vote share along with an edge of Muslim votes. However, Pachari is eyeing a division of 19% Muslim votes between the alliance and Congress to sail through.

With the sundown, as the scene shifts to Unnao, the poll landscape here seems set for tight triangular fight on the cards with issues like nationalism dominate the discourse on one side and on the other, caste calculus for SP-BSP alliance candidate Arun Shankar Shukla alias Anna and the personal popularity of Congress candidate Anu Tandon come into play.

People in Unnao which will vote on April 29, don’t shy in airing their dejection for BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj who is seeking re-election from here. However, they vow to vote for Modi on the issue of nationalism. On the other, a strong support base has emerged in favour of Congress candidate Anu Tandon owing to her popularity among both rural and urban voters.

Meanwhile, gathbadhan’s candidate Anna, a Brahmin, is depending purely on caste equations. With Dalit-Backward-Mulsim combi on his side, he is also eyeing to breach upper caste vote bank.

“Sakshi Maharaj doesn’t deserve a second term. He did nothing for Unnao during the last five years. But those who will vote using common sense, they will vote in the name of Modi,” says Gudia Tiwari, 31, a primary teacher while selecting tomatoes in the evening vegetable market of Dahi Chowki.

However, Santosh Sahu, Dharampal , Sanjeev Kumar and Kaushal Sahu all back Anu Tandon in one voice. “She is a messiah for the poor. She will get votes on her personal popularity. She is easily accessible unlike any other leaders and ready to help anyone in distress always,” says Sanjeev Kumar, 50, who owns a grocery shop in Unnao. On the contrary, Santosh Sahu has a different reason to back Tandon. “No government should be repeated. Change brings development because then leaders work hard to seek a second stint,” he feels.

