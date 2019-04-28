Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress looks to capitalise on Priyanka Gandhi’s connect

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Looking to capitalise on the traction that Congress general secretary of East Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra manages to create, the party is planning to include her in campaigns in other states for the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha elections, functionaries familiar with strategy discussions said on Saturday.

Her campaign so far has been limited to Uttar Pradesh with a few exceptions. She held a public meeting in Wayanad, Kerala in support of her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi and another one in Silchar, Assam — from where the party’s women cell chief Sushmita Dev contested.

A top party functionary said that a decision regarding the matter is expected to be taken soon by Rahul.

“Based on requests pouring from several state units, the senior party leadership discussed it and a go-ahead now has to come from the Congress president,” said the functionary.

Another functionary said the matter is under consideration keeping in mind Priyanka’s busy campaign schedule in UP. She is also scheduled to hold road shows in Delhi.

“She may hold some public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan but state units are awaiting a go ahead,” he said.