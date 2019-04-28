Home Nation

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress looks to capitalise on Priyanka Gandhi’s connect

Another functionary said the matter is under considertation keeping in mind Priyanka’s busy campaign schedule in UP. She is also scheduled to hold road shows in Delhi.

Published: 28th April 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets her supporters during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets her supporters during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections. (File | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Looking to capitalise on the traction that Congress general secretary of East Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra manages to create, the party is planning to include her in campaigns in other states for the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha elections, functionaries familiar with strategy discussions said on Saturday.  

Her campaign so far has been limited to Uttar Pradesh with a few exceptions. She held a public meeting in Wayanad, Kerala in support of her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi and another one in Silchar, Assam — from where the party’s women cell chief Sushmita Dev contested.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A top party functionary said that a decision regarding the matter is expected to be taken soon by Rahul.

“Based on requests pouring from several state units, the senior party leadership discussed it and a go-ahead now has to come from the Congress president,” said the functionary.   

Another functionary said the matter is under consideration keeping in mind Priyanka’s busy campaign schedule in UP. She is also scheduled to hold road shows in Delhi.

“She may hold some public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan but state units are awaiting a go ahead,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp