Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress' Lalitesh Tripathi hopes to beat Union Minister Anupriya Patel in Mirzapur

Lalitesh Tripathi is the great-grandson of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister Kamalapati Tripathi.

Published: 28th April 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anupriya Patel

Union Minister Anupriya Patel (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MIRZAPUR: Congress' Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, pitted against Union Minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel for the Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat, is confident of winning as promises of bringing industrial development in the district have not been fulfilled.

Lalitesh Tripathi is the great-grandson of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister Kamalapati Tripathi.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "Anupriya Patel has not worked in the district and neglected it despite being the Union Minister."

He said that people in Mirzapur have got the impression that despite being in power for five years she has not done any work on the ground be it in education, health or in any other field.

Lamenting about Patel, who is the Union Minister of State for Health, the Congress leader said: "The promises which the BJP government at the Centre and the state made to the people that industrial development will take place has not happened."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Instead of that, the carpet industry, brassware and stone industries are shutting down because of the policies of the government," he said.

Mirzapur is known for its carpets and brassware industries, while Chunar, a small town in the district, is noted for stone manufacturing. Mirzapur city is surrounded by several hills and is also famous for the highly revered holy shrine in nearby Vindhyachal.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripathi said: "In 2014, when Modi ji came here, he said that he will ensure that the industries of Mirzapur start functioning..but can he tell how many industries have started here?"

"Injustice has been done to Mirzapur despite the BJP governments at the Centre and the state," he said.

Asked why people would vote for him in the ongoing elections, Tripathi said Patel was unable to connect with the people.

"She was available only among some selected people. And only the work suggested by those select people were done in the district. Due to such behaviour, even her party workers are also not happy," he said.

To a question whether Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Mirzapur has changed the narrative in the elections, he replied: "In the beginning of the election campaign she gave a strong message from Mirzapur."

He was referring to Priyanka Gandhi's three-day 140-km long Ganga riverboat ride programme from Prayagraj to Varanasi via Mirzapur.

"She has visited a number of villages on the banks of river Ganga and has made people aware of the anti-people policy of this government," he said, adding that she galvanised the party workers here.

Tripathi said that Priyanka Gandhi had also shown that the fight will be tough this time, while one cannot any more ignore the people of the constituency and had to come to the ground among the voters.

The Congress leader also said that the former Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Bal Kunwar Patel's (who belongs to the Kurmi community) joining the party has boosted its chances in the elections.

The elections in Mirzapur are scheduled for the seventh phase on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirzapur Anupriya Patel Lalitesh Pati Tripathi Lalitesh Tripathi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp