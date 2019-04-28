Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says Congress to blame if BJP returns to power

While the Congress was only talking about seat sharing in Delhi, the AAP was asking for the same on 33 seats in Haryana, Punjab, Goa, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Published: 28th April 2019 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress is weakening the Opposition across the country, senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said against the backdrop of a failed attempt at stitching an pre-poll alliance between the two parties.

Sisodia said the Congress should be blamed if the BJP wins in Delhi and across the country and returns to the power after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"Not only in Delhi but across the country, the Congress is weakening the Opposition. If the BJP wins any seat in Delhi or outside it, the Congress should be blamed," he told IANS when asked if the AAP feels the failed alliance talks with the Congress could help the BJP in winning seats in the capital.

He said the AAP was ready for an alliance with the Congress in Delhi because it had in mind other states where seat-sharing was important to avoid division of votes.

ALSO READ: AAP says no to alliance just in Delhi, talk of tie-up in Haryana over, says Sisodia

"Delhi was never the centre of our talks... We can and will win all the seven seats here.. We were ready for the alliance thinking about the other states. Congress is not going to win any of the seven seats here," the AAP leader insisted.

The talks for an alliance between the two parties were on since February and ended last week with Congress naming all the seven candidates for Delhi.

While the Congress was only talking about seat sharing in Delhi, the AAP was asking for the same on 33 seats in Haryana, Punjab, Goa, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Later, the AAP was even ready for talks on 18 seats spread over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, but the Congress did not agree for that as well and maintained that seat-sharing could take place only in Delhi.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sisodia expressed confidence that the AAP candidates would win all the seven seats here and that the party does not consider the Congress as a competition.

Polling in Delhi will take place on May 12.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had bagged all the seven seats here.

Asked why it is important for his party to win the seats here, he said the MPs of his party would work to secure full statehood for the city, which the other two parties -- BJP and Congress-- did not.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said while working for the city, the AAP government could not get the support of the MPs and so the decision-making was slow.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of education but because we lacked power, we could not do so much. The teachers' appointment is not in our hands. If it were, we could have hired more teachers and regularised the ones on contract. Similarly, the officials are not under our control," he said.

ALSO READ: Sheila Dikshit’s entry has made poll fray interesting, says Manoj Tiwari

The AAP leader, whose party had won 67 of the total 70 Delhi Assembly seats last time, said full statehood for Delhi is important to speed up the works done by the city government.

Listing out the achievements, he said his government, "despite all the hurdles" created by the central government, built 8,213 new

classrooms since it came to power in 2015.

"There were 24,157 classrooms in the Delhi government schools in 2015. By November, another 12,748 new classrooms will be completed, apart from 8,213 build since 2015," the minister said.

He said the government wanted to build more schools, college and hospitals for the city "but the land has always been an issue."

In the manifesto, he said, the party has promised full statehood to Delhi.

With full statehood, the party promised to build new schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

"After full statehood and more powers, we will expanded 'Right to School Education' programme and ensure that every child in Delhi is entitled to free, world class education from Nursery to Class 12.

He also said the students of Delhi schools securing more than 60 per cent marks in Class 12, will get admission in a college as a regular student.

The party has promised 85 per cent reservation in college admission and jobs in the city for the residents of Delhi.

The national capital will see a triangular contest between Delhi's ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Manish Sisodia Congress BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp