Man held at Delhi Metro station for posing as CRPF jawan

Published: 28th April 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a CRPF Jawan used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man hailing from Uttar Pradeshs' Shamli district has been apprehended by the CISF at a Delhi Metro station here for allegedly masquerading as a CRPF jawan, a senior official said Sunday.

Nadeem Khan, donning a khaki uniform of the CRPF, was intercepted at the Chandni Chowk station on Saturday as his activities were found to be suspicious.

 "Upon enquiry, the man did not give any satisfactory reply and was not having any force ID card or any proof of being a force member," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

 The man claimed he was a trainee at the Central Reserve Police Force training force in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and that he on way to Shamli for his mother's final rites, he said.

 A check with the CRPF centre in Srinagar and Shamli police found both his claims to be false.

 The man's physical search led to the recovery of two Aadhaar cards with different dates of birth, father's name and addresses and a mobile phone, he said.

 The man has been handed over to the Delhi Police to further probe the case and find out his motive, he said.

