Three poll personnel suffer burns after their bus catches fire in UP's Mahoba

Mahoba, which comes under the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, polls in the fourth phase of the election on Monday.

By PTI

BANDA: Three polling personnel including a presiding officer suffered burn injuries in neighbouring district of Mahoba when the bus in which they were travelling came in contact with a high tension wire.

District Magistrate of Mahoba, Sahdev, said, "The bus carrying 40 polling personnel came in contact with a high tension electricity wire while crossing the road near Kaimaha village. As a result, the vehicle caught fire."

Three of them, including a presiding officer, sustained burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital, the DM said, adding that the remaining occupants of the bus were sent to their polling centres in another vehicle.

Mahoba, which comes under the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, polls in the fourth phase of the election on Monday (April 29).

