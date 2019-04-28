Home Nation

TMC approaches Election Commission over Khali's citizenship after wrestler campaigns for BJP

Khali has campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra.

Published: 28th April 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former WWE star The Great Khali (File|AFP)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) protesting against wrestler The Great Khali's citizenship status.

Khali has campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra. In its complaint, the TMC said Khali is a US citizen.

"He (Khali) holds US citizenship; therefore, a foreigner shouldn't be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors," reads a letter dated April 27.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Hitting Jadavpur's streets in an open top jeep, Khali campaigned for Hazra, asking voters to vote for the BJP leader. Hazra is contesting against Bengali actress and TMC candidate Mimi Chakraborty.

Elections in West Bengal were held in three phases and will continue in the remaining four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Great Khali US citizen Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp