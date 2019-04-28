TMC approaches Election Commission over Khali's citizenship after wrestler campaigns for BJP

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) protesting against wrestler The Great Khali's citizenship status.

Khali has campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra. In its complaint, the TMC said Khali is a US citizen.

"He (Khali) holds US citizenship; therefore, a foreigner shouldn't be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors," reads a letter dated April 27.

Hitting Jadavpur's streets in an open top jeep, Khali campaigned for Hazra, asking voters to vote for the BJP leader. Hazra is contesting against Bengali actress and TMC candidate Mimi Chakraborty.

Elections in West Bengal were held in three phases and will continue in the remaining four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.