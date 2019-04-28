Home Nation

Two girls injured in acid attack in Ludhiana

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly threw acid at the girls who were walking on the road near Kot Mangal Singh area in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Published: 28th April 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational for acid attack.

By ANI

LUDHIANA: Two girls were injured in an alleged acid attack by two bike-borne miscreants, the police said here on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Kot Mangal Singh area when the girls were walking on the road and the accused allegedly threw acid on them. One of the victims suffered severe burns on her face and the other on her chest.

Both the victims have been admitted to the Civil Hospital for further medical treatment.

"Two boys brought them to the hospital and medical treatment is underway. We have informed the concerned SHO who will take over the case and record their statements," a police official said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

