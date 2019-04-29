Home Nation

22 per cent polling on 6 seats of Madhya Pradesh till 11 am, three poll staff die ahead of voting

Naxals set afire vehicle of independent candidate in Balaghat constituency.

Published: 29th April 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after casting his ballot (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Polling has begun for the six seats in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Monday amid soaring day time temperatures spanning between 42 and 45 degree Celsius.

Three polling staff died due to brain hemorrhage and heart attack in separate constituencies ahead of Monday’s polling on Sidhi, Shahdol, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla and Chhindwara Lok Sabha seats and by-election to Chhindwara assembly seat.

A 42-year-old government school peon Amit Pancheshwar died due to brain hemorrhage in Seoni district on Sunday, while the polling party was readying to leave for duty in Lakhnadaun assembly segment of Mandla constituency. He started vomiting before getting unconscious and before doctors could rush to attend him, Pancheshwar died.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In the adjoining, Chhindwara constituency, woman poll staffer, Sunanda Kotekar died due to heart attack on Sunday evening, while in Sidhi LS constituency, a middle-aged assistant sub inspector of police (ASI) Gappu Yadav died due to heart attack while on poll duty.  Yadav was posted as ASI at Hatod police station of Indore district.

Meanwhile, 21.67% polling was reported on the six LS seats till 11 am, with Shahdol reporting maximum turnout of 29.62%, Chhindwara (24.45%) Jabalpur (22.64%), Balaghat (20.85%), Mandla (19.59%) and Sidhi (14.46%).

In Chhindwara, while CM Kamal Nath is contesting the assembly by-poll from Chhindwara seat, while his son Nakul Nath is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara LS seat, which has been won by father nine times in the past and once by mother Alka Nath.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-MP) VL Kantha Rao, 57 ballot units (BUs), 56 control units (CUs) and 147 VVPATs were replaced following technical snags detected during mock poll, an hour before actual polling started on 13,491 polling centers in the state.

In naxal affected Balaghat constituency, a case was registered by police against unidentified men following complaint by ex-MLA and independent candidate Kishor Samrite about his vehicle having been set ablaze by armed naxals early on Monday in Lanji area, IG-Law and Order and state police nodal officer for elections Yogesh Chaudhary said.

Samrite, who is having police security since two years in view of naxal threat to him, however, remained unscathed in the alleged naxal related incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Madhya Pradesh Vehicle vandalised

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp