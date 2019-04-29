22.62 per cent polling recorded till 11 am in Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Braving the blazing sun, around 22.62 per cent voters exercised their franchise across 13 UP seats witnessing voting in fourth phase till 11 am on Monday. While Jhansi recorded a maximum 25 % voting, the reserved seat of Etawah in Yadav bastions remained lowest on the tally by recording just 18.06% votes till 11 am.

However, besides minor glitches in EVMs at many places, a minor row erupted in Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency where the presiding officer Manoj was suspended for denying the voting right to the sister of Congress stalwart and former Union minister Jitin Prasada who is contesting election from Dhaurahra. The Congress leader, after casting his vote along with his wife, claimed that his sister was denied her right as her vote had already been cast through postal ballot.

The Election Returning officer, who happens to be the DM of that district, swung into action and found it to be a mistake of marking on the voters’ list. The issue was resolved and Jitin Prasad’s sister was let inside the booth to cast her vote.