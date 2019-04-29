Home Nation

22.62 per cent polling recorded till 11 am in Uttar Pradesh

While Jhansi recorded a maximum 25 % voting, the reserved seat of Etawah in Yadav bastions remained lowest on the tally by recording just 18.06% votes till 11 am.

Published: 29th April 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Voters queued up to cast their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Braving the blazing sun, around 22.62 per cent voters exercised their franchise across 13 UP seats witnessing voting in fourth phase till 11 am on Monday. While Jhansi recorded a maximum 25 % voting, the reserved seat of Etawah in Yadav bastions remained lowest on the tally by recording just 18.06% votes till 11 am.

However, besides minor glitches in EVMs at many places, a minor row erupted in Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency where the presiding officer Manoj was suspended for denying the voting right to the sister of Congress stalwart and former Union minister Jitin Prasada who is contesting election from Dhaurahra. The Congress leader, after casting his vote along with his wife, claimed that his sister was denied her right as her vote had already been cast through postal ballot.

The Election Returning officer, who happens to be the DM of that district, swung into action and found it to be a mistake of marking on the voters’ list. The issue was resolved and Jitin Prasad’s sister was let inside the booth to cast her vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh voter turnout Lok Sabha elections 4th phase Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp