Hindustan Zindabad, says Sunny Deol after filing nomination from Gurdaspur 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Striking a patriotic and emotional chord with voters, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol reminded them of his role in the movie 'Gadar', saying, "Hindustan Zindabad, Zindabad Hai, Zindabad Rahega," after filing his nomination papers as the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur on Monday. He was accompanied by his brother Bobby Deol among others.

Deol also recalled his role in the film 'Damini' during his brief four-minute speech at a crowded rally in this border town. Dressed in a yellow turban, blue shirt and jeans, he said, "Ek Dhai Kilo Da Haath Je Kise Penda Hai, Tan Oh Uthda Nahin, Utt Jaanda Hai (anybody who gets a hit by his two-half-kilo-fist is dead)."

Deol acknowledged that he was a novice in politics and said, "Mere Gurdaspur walo, Sat Sri Akal. I do not know much about politics but I am a patriot and have come here to connect with you because I want India and Punjab to scale new heights. We will fight together and win this battle."

He went on to say that he was in Gurdaspur as the public has invited him. "My father (Dharmendra) told me that I am in the heart of every Punjabi and they will give me love and respect and I also love you a lot," he said.

He sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "If I win, then Modi ji will win and you will win. I will fulfil whatever you need."

Trying to brush aside criticism that he is an outsider and will go back to Mumbai after winning and not care for the electorate of this border constituency, he said, "I belong to you and will never go back anywhere else."

Union ministers Gen VK Singh, Jatindra Singh, Vijay Sampla, Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik, former president Kamal Sharma, Haryana finance minister and Punjab in-charge Capt Abhimanyu, Kavita Khanna, wife of former MP and late actor Vinod Khanna, Sawaran Salaria and Akali Dal leaders Nirmal Singh and Gurbachan Singh Babehali were also present.

Earlier in the day, wearing a blue turban and shirt, Deol paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In a tweet, his father and veteran actor Dharmendra sought the public's support for him. "We seek your support…Support us…it will be your victory. It (victory) will be of brothers and sisters of my Punjab. It (victory) will of India's beautiful part of Gurdaspur," he wrote.