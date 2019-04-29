Home Nation

Bride, groom die in accident near Ludhiana hours after wedding

The couple were returning from Jagadhari in Haryana to Ludhiana when the Mahindra Bolero they were travelling in collided with a combine harvester on the Amritsar-Delhi highway.

Published: 29th April 2019 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A newlywed couple were among the five killed when the SUV in which they were travelling met with an accident near Ludhiana on Monday.

After the wedding on Sunday night, the couple were returning from Jagadhari in Haryana to Ludhiana when the Mahindra Bolero they were travelling in collided with a combine harvester at Dhandari Kalan on the Amritsar-Delhi highway. Two others were injured in the accident.

It is learnt that Jamshed Alam was driving the SUV and the family had started at 5 AM from Jagadhari on the way back to Ludhiana. The accident took place around 7.30 am. Three people died on the spot including the bride while the groom was critically injured and died later in hospital.

The driver of the combine and another person were also injured. One of them is stated to be critical.

Four of the deceased were identified as the bridegroom Sadik, 25, the bride Heena, 22, Jamshed Alam and Zareena. The fifth was yet to be identified.

Locals gathered at the accident site and managed to take the injured out of the mangled SUV.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner SS Gill said a case has been registered and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Ludhiana Amritsar-Delhi highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp