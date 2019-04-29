Bride, groom die in accident near Ludhiana hours after wedding

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A newlywed couple were among the five killed when the SUV in which they were travelling met with an accident near Ludhiana on Monday.

After the wedding on Sunday night, the couple were returning from Jagadhari in Haryana to Ludhiana when the Mahindra Bolero they were travelling in collided with a combine harvester at Dhandari Kalan on the Amritsar-Delhi highway. Two others were injured in the accident.

It is learnt that Jamshed Alam was driving the SUV and the family had started at 5 AM from Jagadhari on the way back to Ludhiana. The accident took place around 7.30 am. Three people died on the spot including the bride while the groom was critically injured and died later in hospital.

The driver of the combine and another person were also injured. One of them is stated to be critical.

Four of the deceased were identified as the bridegroom Sadik, 25, the bride Heena, 22, Jamshed Alam and Zareena. The fifth was yet to be identified.

Locals gathered at the accident site and managed to take the injured out of the mangled SUV.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner SS Gill said a case has been registered and the cause of the accident is being investigated.