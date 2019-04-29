Central forces have created a "reign of terror" in West Bengal: TMC to EC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress Monday approached the Election Commission alleging that the central forces deployed in West Bengal have created a "reign of terror" in the minds of voters and acted in a manner which is not conducive to free and fair elections.

TMC leaders Shanta Chhetri and Chandan Mitra submitted two letters to the EC - one alleging illegal action taken by the forces as well as a violation of the model code of conduct by BJP candidates and the second related to firing by Central Forces personnel inside polling booths in Dubraipur and Birbhum Parliamentary constituency.

Central forces have been deployed in almost all the booths in West Bengal, but there have been stray incidents of violence across the state during the first three phases. Violence was reported on Monday as well in Asansol and Birbhum.

"After the deployment of central forces, there have been various instances where, at the instruction of the leaders of the BJP, the Central Forces have acted in a manner which is not conducive to free and fair election within the state of West Bengal.

"During earlier phases of election, complaints were filed against the central forces, but no action has been taken," one of the letters stated.

The Lok Sabha Election in West Bengal is being conducted in seven phases out of which polls for the fourth phase, which includes Asansol and Baharampur seats are being held on Monday.

The letters stated that the Central Forces have been deployed to ensure free and fair election without being influenced by any political party and are required to act in an "unbiased manner without any partiality to any political party" to uphold the constitutional principle of a free and fair election.

"This is to bring to your notice that across several parliamentary constituencies having a poll today, Central Forces have created a reign of terror in the minds of voters and they have also urged the voters to cast their vote in favour of BJP.

"The Central Forces, in a motivated and pre-conceived manner, have resorted to firing within the polling booth thereby creating fear in the mind of the voters so that they are restrained from casting their votes," it said.

The party claimed that the "BJP and their agents" were resorting to large-scale intimidation, violence, chaos and unrest among the electors and thereby disturbing the poll process hugely.

The party, in the letter said during this fourth phase also, instances have been recorded where Central Forces had created a reign of terror in the minds of voters and they have also urged the voters to cast their vote in favour of BJP.

"The Central Forces, in a motivated and pre-conceived manner, have utterly failed to take any effective steps to counter the BJP terror and restore confidence among the people.

"Moreover, Central Forces are once again entering inside the polling booths where actual voting is taking place and influencing the voters to vote for BJP candidates," the letter said.