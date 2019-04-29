Home Nation

Charges framed against Yasin Bhatkal in German Bakery blast case

Bhatkal alias Mohammed Ahmed Siddibappa was produced before the court amid tight security.

Published: 29th April 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

IM Operative Yasin Bhatkal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Charges were framed against Yasin Bhatkal, alleged co-founder of the terror organisation Indian Mujahideen, in the 2010 German Bakery blast case at a trial court here Monday.

Bhatkal alias Mohammed Ahmed Siddibappa was produced before the court amid tight security.

Charges were framed against him under various sections of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, said special prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar.

Seventeen people were killed and 64 injured in the blast at German Bakery, an eatery in the Koregaon Park area in Pune, in February 2010.

Bhatkal was earlier convicted in the 2013 Hyderabad twin blasts case and awarded death penalty by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in July 2018.

He was brought here from Delhi's Tihar jail Monday and produced before additional sessions judge K D Vadane.

This was the first time since his arrest that Bhatkal has been brought to the Pune court.

Prosecutor Pawar said the Delhi Police filed an application stating that due to security reasons, they would not be able to bring Bhatkal to Pune for trial, and further hearing should be conducted via video-conference.

Zahir Khan Pathan, Bhatkal's lawyer, opposed the Delhi Police's request, saying the accused must be present during the trial.

"It is the duty of the state to provide security. He (Bhatkal) can be lodged here at Yerawada Central Jail till the trial ends," he said, adding that he would file his submission on the issue on May 15.

The NIA arrested Bhatkal, wanted in over 40 terror cases, from the Indo-Nepal border in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German Bakery blast case Yasin Bhatkal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp