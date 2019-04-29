Congress MP Dullo’s wife replaced by son as AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib

Express News Service

Harbans Kaur Dullo, the wife and son of Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress president Shamsher Singh Dullo, has been replaced by her son Baljinder Singh as the AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib.



Baljinder filed his nomination papers from this reserved constituency on Monday.

Punjab Congress Campaign Committee chairman Lal Singh has asked for the resignation of Dullo from the Congress, as well as the Rajya Sabha.

Describing Dullo as a blot on the Congress, whose exit would benefit the party, Lal Singh said the MP had no place in the Congress after his wife and son joined the AAP and he himself declared openly that he would not campaign for the Congress.

Dullo had been saying he was neither aware of who the Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib was nor would he campaign there. Terming Dullo’s stand as shameful and atrocious, Lal Singh said the MP was behaving abominably, considering all that the Congress had done for him.

He was a member of the Beant Singh cabinet in 1992 and in 1999, Capt Amarinder gave him the Lok Sabha ticket, on which he won. He was then made PPCC president, another fact he seemed to have conveniently forgotten, said Lal Singh.



Even his wife was given an assembly election ticket in 2002 and then again in 2007 and 2012, which she lost. She was also made Parliamentary Secretary. Lal Singh said the party lost the 2007 election because of Dullo, who had been openly abusing a particular community, resulting in his own defeat as well as the defeat of the party. Despite this, the party nominated him as a Rajya Sabha member.



After all this, the man had the audacity to ask for a ticket now for his son and, on being denied the same, he had opted to rebel openly against the party instead of working for it like a loyal soldier, Lal Singh pointed out.



Meanwhile, a video of Harbans Kaur Dullo talking to one of her relatives has gone viral on social media. In the video, she is heard regretting her move to the AAP, saying that joining the party was not a good step.