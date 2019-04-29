Home Nation

Congress MP Dullo’s wife replaced by son as AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab Congress Campaign Committee chairman Lal Singh has asked for the resignation of Dullo from the Congress, as well as the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Harbans Kaur Dullo has been replaced by son Baljinder Singh as the AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib. (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

Harbans Kaur Dullo, the wife and son of Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress president Shamsher Singh Dullo, has been replaced by her son Baljinder Singh as the AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Baljinder filed his nomination papers from this reserved constituency on Monday.

Punjab Congress Campaign Committee chairman Lal Singh has asked for the resignation of Dullo from the Congress, as well as the Rajya Sabha.

Describing Dullo as a blot on the Congress, whose exit would benefit the party, Lal Singh said the MP had no place in the Congress after his wife and son joined the AAP and he himself declared openly that he would not campaign for the Congress.

Dullo had been saying he was neither aware of who the Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib was nor would he campaign there. Terming Dullo’s stand as shameful and atrocious, Lal Singh said the MP was behaving abominably, considering all that the Congress had done for him.

He was a member of the Beant Singh cabinet in 1992 and in 1999, Capt Amarinder gave him the Lok Sabha ticket, on which he won. He was then made PPCC president, another fact he seemed to have conveniently forgotten, said Lal Singh.

Even his wife was given an assembly election ticket in 2002 and then again in 2007 and 2012, which she lost. She was also made Parliamentary Secretary. Lal Singh said the party lost the 2007 election because of Dullo, who had been openly abusing a particular community, resulting in his own defeat as well as the defeat of the party. Despite this, the party nominated him as a Rajya Sabha member.

After all this, the man had the audacity to ask for a ticket now for his son and, on being denied the same, he had opted to rebel openly against the party instead of working for it like a loyal soldier, Lal Singh pointed out.

Meanwhile, a video of Harbans Kaur Dullo talking to one of her relatives has gone viral on social media. In the video, she is heard regretting her move to the AAP, saying that joining the party was not a good step.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Congress AAP Shamsher Singh Dullo Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp