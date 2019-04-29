Home Nation

Election Commission 'strongly condemns' Union Minister Maneka Gandhi's 'ABCD' remark

The EC order said Maneka not only violated provisions of the model code, but also the Representation of the People Act dealing with 'corrupt practice'.

Published: 29th April 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Monday "strongly condemned" Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for her "ABCD" remark in Sultanpur where she warned voters that government work suffers in areas which do not vote for her.

The commission also warned her not to repeat "such misconduct in future". The EC order said Maneka not only violated provisions of the model code, but also the Representation of the People Act dealing with "corrupt practice".

ALSO READ:  Union Minister Maneka Gandhi asks Muslims to vote for her or else...

Addressing a poll meeting in Sarkoda village in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh on April 14, Maneka had said, "We win in Pilibhit every time, so what are the parameter that we work more for one village and less for the other?"

"The parameter is that we segregate all villages as A, B, C, and D. The village where we get 80 per cent votes is A, the village in which we get 60 per cent is B, the village in which we get 50 per cent is kept in C category and the village where we get less than 50 per cent is marked as D." She said the development work first happens in all A category villages.

ALSO READ: Maneka Gandhi gets notice for her anti-Muslim remarks in UP​ 

Then comes B and only after work in B is done, we start with C, the minister had said. On April 15, the poll panel had reprimanded her and barred her from holding campaigning for 48 hours for her communal remarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Maneka Gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp