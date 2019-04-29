Home Nation

Kanhaiya Kumar to seek votes for Digvijaya Singh

Mujhe is baat ki khushi hai ki voh 8-9 ko prachar karne Bhopal aa rahe hain. (I’m Kanhaiya Kumar’s supporter and openly support him.

Published: 29th April 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: CPI contestant from Begusarai in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar would be campaigning for Congress’ Bhopal nominee Digvijaya Singh, who is pitted against Hindutva leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Announcing that Kanhaiya, would campaign for him in Bhopal next month, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh said, “Mai Kanhaiya Kumar ka samarthak hoon aur khuleam usko samarthan deta hoon, maine apni party mein bhi is baat ko kaha hai ki RJD nein bahut badi galti ki hai, us seat ko CPI ko dena chahiye thaa. Mujhe is baat ki khushi hai ki voh 8-9 ko prachar karne Bhopal aa rahe hain. (I’m Kanhaiya Kumar’s supporter and openly support him.

I’ve told within my party that by fielding a candidate in Begusarai, the RJD has done a big mistake, the seat should have been left for CPI. I’m happy that Kanhaiya Kumar is coming to Bhopal and will campaign for me on May 8 and May 9),” said Singh.

Singh also said that senior Leftist politicians, including Sitaram Yechuri and D Raja, will also address meetings in his support in Bhopal in the coming days. Importantly, the CPI has already announced to support Singh in Bhopal.

Digvijaya bats for Kumar
Digvijaya Singh called himself an “admirer” of the former JNUSU president, and said he was happy that Kumar would campaign for him on May 8-9. He blamed the BJP and the RSS for “defaming” Kanhaiya Kumar in the 2016 JNU sloganeering controversy.  “I am an admirer and a supporter of Kanhaiya Kumar,” Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Digvijaya Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp