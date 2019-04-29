Kanhaiya Kumar to seek votes for Digvijaya Singh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: CPI contestant from Begusarai in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar would be campaigning for Congress’ Bhopal nominee Digvijaya Singh, who is pitted against Hindutva leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Announcing that Kanhaiya, would campaign for him in Bhopal next month, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh said, “Mai Kanhaiya Kumar ka samarthak hoon aur khuleam usko samarthan deta hoon, maine apni party mein bhi is baat ko kaha hai ki RJD nein bahut badi galti ki hai, us seat ko CPI ko dena chahiye thaa. Mujhe is baat ki khushi hai ki voh 8-9 ko prachar karne Bhopal aa rahe hain. (I’m Kanhaiya Kumar’s supporter and openly support him.

I’ve told within my party that by fielding a candidate in Begusarai, the RJD has done a big mistake, the seat should have been left for CPI. I’m happy that Kanhaiya Kumar is coming to Bhopal and will campaign for me on May 8 and May 9),” said Singh.

Singh also said that senior Leftist politicians, including Sitaram Yechuri and D Raja, will also address meetings in his support in Bhopal in the coming days. Importantly, the CPI has already announced to support Singh in Bhopal.

Digvijaya bats for Kumar

Digvijaya Singh called himself an “admirer” of the former JNUSU president, and said he was happy that Kumar would campaign for him on May 8-9. He blamed the BJP and the RSS for “defaming” Kanhaiya Kumar in the 2016 JNU sloganeering controversy. “I am an admirer and a supporter of Kanhaiya Kumar,” Singh said.