Home Nation

Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje writes to Rajnath for fair probe into arrest of journalist Hemant Kumar

Kumar was arrested by the CID for allegedly sharing a fake letter, purportedly written by State Home Minister M B Patil to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi in 2017.

Published: 29th April 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje (Photo | Express Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje Monday appealed to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure the CID conducts a fair probe into the arrest of journalist S A Hemant Kumar for allegedly circulating a "fake letter".

Kumar was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday for allegedly sharing a fake letter, purportedly written by State Home Minister M B Patil to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi in 2017 for religion tag to the Lingayat sect, with the website Postcard News.

"There is no connection between Hemant Kumar and this fake letter. The JD(S)-Congress government is filing false cases against BJP workers and party sympathisers on fear of losing elections," Karandlaje told reporters.

The BJP state general secretary and MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur said she does not have "faith" in the investigation being conducted by Hemant Nimbalkar, Inspector General of Police, CID, economic offence wing and cybercrime.

"I have informed Rajnath-ji that the way Nimbalkar is probing, we have doubts. He is siding with one party. His wife is a member of Vidhana Sabha and the Congress party. We don't have faith in the probe," she said.

In his representation to the union home minister, Karandlaje said, "The police instead of finding the real culprit of the alleged fake letter written by M B Patil or to find out the authenticity of the letter, they are going after innocent journalist Hemant Kumar who has no role in any conspiracy. He is being falsely framed in the case by police to please the minister (Patil)."

Stating the CID should be unbiased, the BJP leader sought the central government's intervention in the matter to ensure the DGP of Karnataka stops "vindictive reprisal" against BJP workers and act as per the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
shobha karandlaje SA Hemant Kumar fake letter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp