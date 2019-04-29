Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: As power trips, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath casts vote with camera flash

Nath was among the early ones to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha polls in Chhindwara seat, where his son Nakul Nath is in the fray from the Congress.

Published: 29th April 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after casting his ballot (Photo|EPS)

By PTI

CHHINDWARA: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh government was left red-faced on the voting day Monday when power tripped at a polling booth in Chhindwara district, forcing its high-profile voter and Chief Minister Kamal Nath to cast his vote in the flashlight of cameras of media persons.

Nath was among the early ones to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha polls in Chhindwara seat, where his son Nakul Nath is in the fray from the Congress.

The chief minister along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law arrived at a polling booth in Shikapur area at around 8 AM.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 4 LIVE UPDATES: Post violence, BJP urges EC to deploy central forces in Bengal

Power supply tripped for some time when the chief minister and his family members were inside the polling booth, election micro-observer Narendra Singh Sisodia said.

An eye witness said that Nath voted in the flashlight of cameras of media persons. When asked about the incident and power outage, Nath told reporters that he would look into the matter.

Power supply was restored at the booth after nearly 25-30 minutes, an official said. Power tripping has become a major poll issue in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, polling for the first phase in the state began in the six Lok Sabha seats of Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

By-election to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where the chief minister is in the fray, is also underway.

A poll official said Nath would not be able to exercise his democratic right in the Assembly bypoll as he is a registered voter from Saunsar Assembly seat.

Nath, who is sitting MP from Chhindwara, needs to get elected as an MLA to validate his stay in office as chief minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara district Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp