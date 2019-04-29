Lok Sabha polls: Fake voting in name of former Union minister Jitin Prasada's sister in UP

By UNI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat Jitin Prasada complained to the Election Commission after someone else voted in his sister's name in the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency during polling on Monday.

Mr Prasada told UNI here that when he along with his family members went to vote this morning at Sudama Prasad polling station, it was found that someone had already voted through postal ballot in the name of his sister Janhavi Prasada.

"I have made a written complaint to the EC about the fake voting on the name of my sister," he said, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

Prasada, a voter of Shahjahanpur, which is reserved a constituency, is contesting from the adjoining Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat, where polling is scheduled in the next phase on May 6.